National Media Office celebrates UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Media Office organised a celebration at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi to mark the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad. The event featured a variety of activities, interactive programmes, and cultural, heritage, and entertainment segments that created a patriotic atmosphere filled with pride and dignity.

The celebration, attended by a number of senior officials and staff of the Office, began with the playing of the UAE national anthem by the Abu Dhabi Police Band, which was established in 1963. This was followed by a series of national activities and events that highlighted the journey of the Union, along with artistic performances showcasing the beauty of the UAE’s popular and cultural heritage.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, said, “On the 54th Eid Al Etihad of the United Arab Emirates, we stand before the journey of a nation whose dream was great from the very beginning, and which, thanks to the vision of the Founding Fathers, succeeded in building a remarkable civilisational model based on belief in the human being, their dignity, and their creative potential.”

He noted that marking this occasion is a celebration of the values established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow founders, values that continue to resonate strongly in the hearts of every Emirati.

He added that celebrating the 54th Eid Al Etihad is a profound remembrance of the spirit of unity that coursed through the veins of history and changed its course. “It is a day on which we revisit the wisdom of the Founding Fathers, who shaped from the sands of the desert a nation that touches the clouds, establishing the foundations of a state that recognises no impossibility, placing the human being as the cornerstone of every achievement, and unity as a protective shield safeguarding accomplishments and resources.”

He affirmed that the UAE continues to prove, year after year, that development is a sustained vision built on justice, achievement, and joint effort.

“Our wise leadership has created a unique model of a nation that considers investment in science and knowledge the path to building the future, and strengthening the values of union, upon which our country was founded, a solid pillar of the development journey and a driving force that enables the UAE to continue its progress and enhance its leading global position.”

He said, “On this glorious day, we renew our pledge of loyalty to the nation and its leadership, vowing to keep the UAE flag flying high in the skies of glory, and to continue working with dedication and sincerity to strengthen national identity and enhance our nation’s soft power.

The Union is the source of our strength and the solemn covenant that unites our hearts in love for this blessed land. May the UAE remain, as the founders envisioned and the faithful sons carry forward, a symbol of pride and enduring human generosity.”

The celebration featured various traditional performances such as the popular Al-Youla, in addition to a poetry recital expressing love for the nation. A series of diverse cultural activities were also held, including traditional handicraft displays, falconry, henna art, cultural competitions, and accompanying activities that allowed participants to try on the UAE national attire and sample local dishes.