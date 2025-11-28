MENA Golf Tour season opener comes to end as Addabbo crowned tournament winner in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- An enthralling three days of golf tournament came to an end in Portugal’s PGA Aroeira, as Ludovico Addabbo’s 18-under par finish was enough to seize victory by three shots from local favourite Pedro Figueiredo in the MENA Golf Tour’s first event of the season.

The win also marks the Italian’s first-ever professional victory, an achievement that will undoubtedly make his $18,000 winner’s share of the $100,000 prize fund particularly sweet.

The imposing form of Addabbo has been a force to be reckoned with all week, sharing a co-lead spot on day one with Scotland’s Sebastian Sandin before nosing ahead as outright leader at the end of play yesterday afternoon.

The PGA Aroeira Challenge was the first of 12 events offering $100,000 prize funds and Official World Golf Ranking points. It’s also the opening act of consecutive Portuguese tournaments, with the Rolear Algarve Classic at Amendoeira (2-4 December) following immediately.

The Tour then relocates to Egypt for four events in January and February before moving to Morocco, where a mid-season Q-Sprint on 22-23 February will give additional players the opportunity to join the Tour or improve their category status.