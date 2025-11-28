Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'From the art of Diplomacy to the art of Colours' exhibition in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM)-- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the new art exhibition by Ambassador Elie Turk, titled “From the Art of Diplomacy to the Art of Colours,” held at Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of diplomats, business leaders, and prominent cultural and social figures.

The exhibition stands as a distinguished artistic platform that reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global hub for creativity and cultural exchange. It embodies the UAE’s vision of promoting dialogue, openness, and harmony through arts that connect people and celebrate diversity.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak toured the exhibition halls, where he viewed more than 65 artworks presented by Ambassador Elie Turk. The showcased pieces span various artistic styles and feature vibrant colour compositions that reflect his extensive diplomatic journey and an artistic philosophy grounded in positivity, beauty, and human connection.

During the tour, he paused at several artworks that carry deep visual symbols and innovative color structures, expressing his admiration for the exhibition’s refined artistic quality and for the distinctive creative approach of Ambassador Turk, whose works convey compelling aesthetic messages that inspire reflection and emotional engagement.

The opening ceremony was attended by Tarek Minaymneh, Ambassador of the Republic of Lebanon to the UAE, alongside a notable gathering of diplomats, business leaders, artists, and art enthusiasts.

Guests praised the exhibition’s rich artistic content and the exceptional talent demonstrated by Ambassador Elie Turk, whose works bridge diplomacy and art in a harmonious and visually captivating way.

The exhibition reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s position as a global cultural capital that welcomes creators from around the world and provides dynamic platforms for showcasing visual arts, fostering artistic dialogue, and enriching the creative landscape.

The event concluded with words of appreciation to Ambassador Elie Turk for his outstanding artistic contributions, and with acknowledgment of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak’s continuous support of cultural and artistic initiatives across the UAE—support that strengthens the nation’s role in promoting creativity and advancing cultural exchange.