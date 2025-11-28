UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves 3,567 housing decisions for citizens worth over AED2.5 billion in 2025

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved 3,567 housing decisions for Emirati citizens with a total value of AED2.546 billion during 2025, including 599 new decisions issued in the fourth quarter of the year valued at AED478 million.

During 2025, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issued a total of 3,567 housing decisions with a combined value of AED 2.546 billion. These included 524 grants from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan worth AED356.3 million; 623 government housing loans worth AED270.2 million; 32 government housing grants/benefits worth AED25.4 million; and 2,388 housing financing decisions worth AED1.894 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issued 599 housing decisions valued at AED478 million, comprising two gracious grants from His Highness the President of the UAE, worth AED1.3 million; 31 government housing loans worth AED25.2 million; eight government housing grants/benefits worth AED6.4 million; and 558 housing financing decisions worth AED445.1 million.