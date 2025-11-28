Burjeel Holdings announces 120 Health Ambassadors for 'Year of Family' ahead of 54th Eid Al Etihad

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Ahead of the 54th Eid Al Etihad and in alignment with the upcoming Year of Family, Burjeel Holdings, has introduced the ‘Health Ambassadors’ programme to empower Emirati talent in championing health and wellness across communities.

As part of this initiative, 120 Emirati employees, selected from the Group’s hospitals and medical centers across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Sharjah, have been appointed to serve as Health Ambassadors. In their new roles, they will serve as accessible points of contact for families and community groups, raising awareness about preventive health, connecting them with medical experts, and guiding them through essential health and wellness programs.

The Health Ambassadors will undergo targeted upskilling programmes. Their priorities will include strengthening awareness around fertility and reproductive health, mental health, cancer care, and essential medical support for families.

The Health Ambassadors took an oath of commitment to community service at the launch ceremony held in Abu Dhabi. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health (DoH) - Abu Dhabi; Khaled Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Omran Al Khoori, Board Member of Burjeel Holdings; John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Tahani Al Qadri, Director of Emiratization and Academic Affairs; and medical and administrative leaders from Burjeel Holdings.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi affirmed that the healthcare sector is witnessing rapid development at both the emirate and national levels. She explained that the Department of Health focuses on three main pillars: empowering the community and raising health awareness; enhancing the quality of services by attracting top talent; and supporting research and innovation. She highlighted pioneering national initiatives such as the Emirati Genome Project, which has contributed to the country's global advancement in prevention and accurate diagnosis. She also emphasised the Department's support for initiatives that strengthen community trust and improve patient experience and the quality of healthcare services.

Speaking about the importance of the program, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil said that the initiative comes at a time when the nation prepares to celebrate the 54th Eid Al Etihad and welcome the Year of Family. “Families are at the heart of our society and ensuring their well-being is a shared responsibility. By empowering committed Emirati talent to lead this mission, we are strengthening the bond between community and healthcare.”

“The Health Ambassadors will help families access the right information at the right time and feel supported by someone from their own community. This reflects our leadership’s priority to advance family well-being and strengthen community health across the UAE,” said Dr. Tahani Al Qadiri, Director of Emiratization and Academics at Burjeel Holdings.