UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee convenes 21st Forum in Al Ain

AL AIN, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the 21st UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee (FCW) convened in Al Ain.

Under the theme ‘Built to Last: Women Leading Sustainable Communities’, the forum brought together diverse representatives including alumni to reflect on their journeys over the past decade.

They shared insights into how the FCW has strengthened their leadership capabilities and supported their professional growth, particularly in the energy sector.

Attendees included Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State and FCW Chairwoman; Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE; Haruhiko Ando, CEO of the Japan Cooperation Centre for Petroleum and Sustainable Energy (JCCP); Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas; Yaser Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of Digital Infrastructure, Commercial & Capital Projects at ADNOC; Tayba Al Hashemi, CEO of ADNOC Offshore; Dr. Ahmed Alebri, CEO of ADNOC Sour Gas; Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of Emarat and FCW Committee Alumni; and representatives from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

During her keynote address, Dr. Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, expressing her continued support for the forum. She emphasised that FCW has continued to strengthen bilaterial relations between the UAE and Japan and promote the empowerment of women.

Dr. Al Shamsi said, “For the past decade, the UAE–Japan Friendship Committee for Women Career Development has empowered future-ready leaders, enhancing their skills, expanding their professional networks, and connecting them with mentors who support their growth. We have also partnered with leading universities to inspire more women to pursue studies in science, engineering, and energy. In line with this year’s theme, these initiatives continue to advance progress and strengthen women’s vital role in shaping sustainable communities.”

Haruhiko Ando said, “We are honoured to be in Al Ain, a city that reflects the UAE’s deep heritage and future ambition. The FCW continues to demonstrate how purposeful action can drive real change, and its commitment to developing women’s leadership role across the energy sector. Such leadership has set a powerful example for the industry, and it remains essential as we work together toward a more inclusive and innovative future.”

The forum also highlighted the importance of diversity and inclusion and encouraged cross-sector collaboration to address challenges in the energy sector.

Fatema Al Nuaimi said, “This edition of the FCW forum reinforces the importance of developing women at all stages of their career. Through our continued partnership with Japan, and new initiatives such as mentorship and skills-building programs, ADNOC continues to develop and enable women with the tools, technology and training to continue to play a leading role in the energy sector.”

Benefiting more than 4,500 women from UAE, Japan and other GCC countries, FCW has played an important role over the past decade in empowering women in the energy transformation journey.

This year, the forum returned to Al Ain, where the committee was first established. The Japanese delegation explored Emirati culture through visits to Qasr Al Muwaiji, Liwa City, and other heritage sites, gaining a deeper appreciation of the traditions and values that shaped the committee’s early vision.