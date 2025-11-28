Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has directed the enablement of residential grant transfers by gift among citizens – limited to spouses and first-degree relatives, in line with approved regulations – to enhance social cohesion and stability, and strengthen family bonds within the Emirati community.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed also approved Abu Dhabi’s Healthy Living Strategy, overseen by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, along with the Integrated Water Strategy, to be implemented by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and to include programmes and pillars aimed at strengthening sector readiness and meeting the emirate’s growing water needs.

These decisions were announced during the Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, the council also reviewed updates on government projects, programmes and initiatives across the emirate, as well as development plans designed to meet the needs of the community and enhance overall quality of life.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed underscored the importance of continuing to advance development projects in line with approved timelines, while further integrating modern technologies and AI solutions across all areas of government operations to ensure the highest levels of comfort and wellbeing for community members across the emirate.

The council also reviewed the key pillars of Abu Dhabi’s Healthy Living Strategy, which establishes a comprehensive framework to encourage healthy eating practices and physical activity, regulate a health-supportive environment and leverage data and AI to shape more effective preventive health policies, further enhancing community health across the emirate.

The strategy focuses on empowering community members to make informed, healthy choices through policies that promote balanced nutrition and regulate the marketing of food products to encourage healthier eating options. It further emphasises the continued implementation of plans and projects that provide an integrated infrastructure to support physical activity and foster collaboration between the public and private sectors to raise health awareness and support the development of a healthier, more sustainable society.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed asserted that the adoption of Abu Dhabi’s Healthy Living Strategy aligns with the leadership’s vision to build a resilient, future-ready health system grounded in prevention and early intervention.

During the meeting, the council also reviewed the pillars of Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Water Strategy, which aims to further enhance the reliability and preparedness of the water system by ensuring supply security and reducing costs, while upgrading infrastructure through advanced technologies and AI solutions to ensure resource sustainability and enhance service quality across the emirate’s water sector.

The strategy adopts an integrated approach, combining the diversification of water sources, the development of a resilient, future-ready infrastructure, and the adoption of smart systems for metering, monitoring and efficient consumption across residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial sectors. This approach aims to strengthen the security of water supplies, preserve groundwater reserves and enhance the emirate’s readiness to address climate change and rising local demand for water resources.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed highlighted that Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Water Strategy will support the transition towards smart and sustainable water solutions that align with the climate targets of the UAE and Abu Dhabi through to 2050.