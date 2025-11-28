UAE secures membership in IMO Council, Category B, for fifth consecutive time

LONDON, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has won membership in the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council under Category B for the fifth consecutive time. This accomplishment reaffirms the UAE’s well-deserved position among the elected states and its influential role in shaping the future of maritime transport regionally and globally.

This victory reflects the cumulative outcome of the UAE’s extensive efforts in recent years to develop an integrated maritime sector built on advanced legislative frameworks, comprehensive digitalisation of services, enhanced ship safety, and strong support for international emissions-reduction initiatives. Together, these pillars have solidified the UAE’s status as a key player in enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of global maritime transport chains.

The achievement also highlights the growing international confidence in the UAE’s maritime ecosystem, which has strengthened its presence through world-class maritime infrastructure, ports with leading operational capabilities, advanced logistics services, and a flexible regulatory environment that supports the growth, competitiveness, and innovation of maritime trade.

On this occasion, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, extended his highest congratulations to the UAE’s leadership, affirming that the leadership’s wise vision and continuous support have been the foundation for building an advanced maritime sector that has become one of the vital pillars of the national economy and the global trade system.

Al Mazrouei said, “Today, the UAE is leading the maritime sector both regionally and globally through an advanced legislative framework and forward-looking policies that contribute to enhancing the security and sustainability of the seas and strengthening the sector’s readiness for future challenges. Thanks to the wise leadership’s vision, the country has established a sophisticated maritime foundation that stands as a global model in legislative modernization, technological innovation, port management, and navigational safety.”

He added, “The UAE’s election to the IMO Council under Category B for the fifth consecutive time—and with the highest number of votes—represents clear international recognition of the nation’s pioneering role in shaping the future of global maritime transport. It also reflects the international community’s confidence in the UAE’s ability to advance a legislative and regulatory ecosystem that supports a more efficient, flexible, and sustainable maritime sector.”

He explained that since the UAE joined IMO in 1980, it has established an active presence in the development of international maritime legislation. These efforts were crowned with the UAE’s election to the IMO Council in 2017, where over the past five terms it has contributed significantly to advancing the global maritime agenda through constructive initiatives that supported enhanced maritime safety, carbon emissions reduction, marine environmental protection, and the development of navigation policies.

He emphasised that the renewal of the UAE’s membership places greater responsibility on the nation in the coming phase, enabling it to play an even more effective role in shaping the future policies of global maritime transport, promoting innovation and modern technologies, and supporting international efforts to achieve a maritime transport system that is safe, clean, resilient, and capable of responding to climate challenges and supporting global supply chains.

He concluded: “The United Arab Emirates will continue to work with its international partners and global maritime bodies to strengthen the competitiveness of the global maritime sector and support the transition toward a system that is more sustainable and innovative.”