Knowledge Summit 2025 achieves remarkable success, with turnout exceeding 35,000 attendees

DUBAI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 10th edition of the Knowledge Summit, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), achieved remarkable success, recording a turnout of more than 35,000 attendees both in person and digitally through the Summit’s official website.

Held in Dubai under the theme ‘Knowledge Markets: Developing Sustainable Communities,’ the Knowledge Summit 2025 brought together prominent knowledge leaders, thought pioneers, and academic experts from around the world to discuss the forces shaping a knowledge-driven future.

This edition of the Summit offered a diverse lineup of discussions and panel sessions, exploring the significant role of knowledge in advancing sustainable development and shaping a bright future for the world. It also explored several strategies to empower communities through advanced technologies and digital tools, further cementing Dubai’s and the UAE’s position as a premier global knowledge and innovation hub, attracting creative minds and exceptional talent.

More than 200 speakers contributed their insights across 58 sessions and activities, enriching the Summit with diverse perspectives and ideas.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, emphasised that the 10th edition represents a significant milestone in the Summit’s decade-long journey, solidifying its standing as a leading platform for constructive dialogue, knowledge exchange, and global collaboration in the field of knowledge.

He stated: “This edition reflects the vision of our wise leadership to position knowledge as a cornerstone of future-building. It created an exceptional space for in-depth dialogues on emerging trends in knowledge markets and the role of data, innovation, and modern technologies in supporting sustainable development.

At MBRF, we take immense pride in the achievements of this edition, including the participation it witnessed and the impactful outcomes, all of which propel our mission to build knowledge-based sustainable societies and empower creative generations capable of shaping and leading the future.”

Dr. Abdallah Al Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States, praised the Summit’s distinguished level, noting that the partnership between UNDP and MBRF has become a global model for leveraging knowledge as a driving force for development.

He remarked: “The Summit’s discussions highlighted the significance of transitioning to a knowledge- and data-driven economy, and strengthening national capacities in innovation, research, and development. This is vital for addressing global challenges, improving quality of life, and ensuring sustainable, resilient communities.”

The Summit concluded with a series of key recommendations, including increased investment in scientific research and innovation, the adoption of agile policies to support the knowledge economy, and enhanced efforts to equip youth with future-ready skills. It also called for broadening international cooperation among knowledge-focused institutions and greater data and knowledge exchange between governments and academic bodies, ensuring long-term, sustainable development impact.

The Summit also unveiled the results of the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) 2025. Switzerland ranked first globally, followed by Singapore and Sweden in second and third place, respectively. The United Arab Emirates topped the rankings in the Arab region, followed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in second and Qatar in third place.

The GKI drew significant attention from participating institutions and experts, serving as a credible benchmark for assessing countries’ knowledge performance and guiding policy development to align with the future changes.