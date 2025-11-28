UAE Attorney General, Kazakhstan Prosecutor General discuss enhanced judicial cooperation

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General, received Berik Assylov, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and his accompanying delegation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance judicial cooperation, and exchanged views on a number of topics of mutual interest, in a manner that contributes to supporting and developing the work of the Public Prosecution and expanding the horizons of legal partnership between the two countries.