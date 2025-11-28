Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi brings winter alive with music, ballet, family activities

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Cultural Foundation, a cultural centre under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is set to present a dynamic lineup of programmes across December 2025 and early January 2026.

These events will offer engaging and educational cultural experiences for audiences of all ages. The season includes a concert by Ars Nova Napoli and two classic ballet productions by the Russian State Ballet Mari El alongside engaging children’s activities and winter camps, highlighting the Foundation’s commitment to fostering creativity and community engagement in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Children’s Library will continue its week-long Eid Al Etihad celebrations until 2 December 2025, offering children and families interactive storytelling sessions, workshops, puppet shows, and activities that highlight each Emirate, blending education with fun and cultural heritage.

The Children’s Library will host its Winter Camp for children aged 4 to 14 from 8 to 18 December 2025, with a focus on exploring cultures of the world through interactive learning and engaging activities.

For kids aged 5 to 12, Children’s Art Centre offers its Winter Camp from 8 to 25 December 2025 with a creative environment to explore painting, crafts, and other artistic adventures.

Ecole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio, located on Cultural Foundation's rooftop, will also host its Winter Kids Camp on weekdays from 8 December 2025 to 2 January 2026. Designed for children aged 6 and above, the camp offers a fun, hands-on culinary journey where young chefs can discover the joy of cooking, explore diverse dishes, and create their own delicious masterpieces.

On 12 December 2025, audiences can enjoy a special concert by Ars Nova Napoli, one of Nu Folk’s most beloved Neapolitan bands, renowned for their vibrant stage presence. The band offers a unique reinterpretation of traditional southern Italian songs alongside their own original compositions, blending Mediterranean melodies, harmonies, and instrumental interplay to create an exuberant and entertaining musical experience. This performance is presented in partnership with the Italian Cultural Centre and the Embassy of Italy.

The internationally acclaimed Russian State Ballet Mari El will perform two classic productions in January 2026. On 9 January 2026, the company will bring Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet to life with expressive storytelling, precise choreography, and Prokofiev’s hauntingly beautiful score, capturing the emotional intensity of the timeless love story.

On 10 January 2026, audiences can experience Cinderella, a magical production that combines classical ballet, stunning costumes, and Prokofiev’s celebrated music, portraying themes of love, kindness, and transformation in a performance suitable for all ages. The ballet productions are presented in partnership with Art For All.

The season continues with a vibrant lineup of ongoing exhibitions, each celebrating distinctive artistic expression and rich cultural heritage. 'Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim: Two Clouds in the Night Sky', celebrates the work of pioneering Emirati artist Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, a key figure in the UAE’s contemporary art scene.

The exhibition explores Ibrahim's meditative, process-driven practice, deeply inspired by the natural landscape of his native Khor Fakkan. 'And After' examines the element of air and its various states through Arabic concepts such as Sukoon, Hawaa, Naseem, and Riyah. Sukoon represents stillness, Hawaa the gentle everyday air, while Naseem and Riyah explore movement and change. Featuring mixed-media works by 15 artists and curated by Dirwaza Curatorial Lab, the exhibition encourages visitors to reflect on the subtle pauses and shifts in our environments and inner rhythms. Both exhibitions run until 22 February 2026.

Cultural Foundation continues to provide a variety of workshops, courses, and seasonal programmes at Al Marsam Al Hor, Bait Al Khatt, and Children’s Art Centre, offering opportunities for community members to enhance their skills in drawing, painting, sculpture, pottery, fashion, sewing, and Arabic calligraphy.