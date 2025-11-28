UAE participates at Egypt Defence Expo 2025 showcasing leading national defence companies to international audiences

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates will participate in the fourth edition of the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX) 2025, held from December 1–4, 2025, at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo, featuring leading national defence companies that will showcase their latest land, sea, and air defence and security solutions to an international audience.

The UAE pavilion showcases a selection of the country’s most prominent and innovative national defence and security companies, aiming to expand their strategic and commercial relationships in regional and global markets, and to strengthen their presence at one of the MENA region’s largest defence exhibitions.

Leading national entities and companies are participating within the pavillion, including Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, EDGE Group, Calidus, GAL, AMMROC and Al Jundi magazine. They will display their latest defence solutions, network with global audiences and expand their market reach at one of the biggest defence events in the Middle East and North Africa region.

By participating in the UAE Pavillion, these national companies can strengthen their presence in global markets by building new relationships with major manufacturers and international companies. This aligns with the UAEs efforts to foster innovation, expand the national defence industry ecosystem, and develop strategic partnerships that facilitate knowledge transfer and the localisation of peaceful defence technologies.

Alongside these leading defence companies, the UAE Pavilion will also be promoting its national defence events to military officials, government decision-makers and industry leaders participating at EDEX. These include the upcoming editions of the 2026 edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibitions and Conference (UMEX) & Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) and the 2027 edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX).

EDEX 2025 will host major defence and security exhibitors, including leading international companies from the region and beyond. The event provides an opportunity to showcase the latest defence systems and security technologies, and to discuss prospects for cooperation and the exchange of expertise in modern defence technology fields.

Capital 360 Event Experiences, part of ADNEC Group, has organised the UAE Pavillion as part of a series of international roadshows. In 2026 the UAE Pavilion will participate at several leading international exhibitions, including the World Defence Show in Riyadh, the Defence Services Asia in Kuala Lumpur, the SAHA Expo in Istanbul, the Egypt Airshow in El Alamein, SOFEX in Jordan, China Airshow in China, Marrakech Airshow in Morocco, and the Bahrain International Airshow in Bahrain.

Visitors, military personal, decision makers and delegations are invited to explore the UAE Pavillion at EDEX where they can view the latest products and services from UAE defence manufacturers, connect with leading defence and security professionals, and discuss opportunities for collaboration to enhance the defence industry.