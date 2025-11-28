CARACAL showcases latest UAE-designed, produced commercial pistols, rifles at AAIHEX

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE entity CARACAL, a regional leader in the design and production of high-performance firearms, is making their debut at the first Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX 2025).

Participating as a weaponry sponsor for the inaugural edition of the event, CARACAL is showcasing their latest line of UAE-designed and -produced commercial pistols and rifles, in addition to small-calibre ammunition from their subsidiary CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION (CLA). High-end hunting rifles will also be on show from Merkel, CARACAL’s German subsidiary with over 100 years of experience in producing perfectly balanced, luxury hunting rifles.

Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, said, “CARACAL’s debut at the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition highlights our commitment to supporting the growth of the UAE’s sports shooting and hunting communities. With a showcase of the latest technology in commercial sports firearms, hunting rifles, and ammunition, we intend to foster our existing ties and build new relationships in the Al Ain region.”

Hunting rifles on display from Merkel will include the Helix Speedster, Helix Black, and Anschütz hunting rifles. Various versions of Liwa Arms’ Chayeh Z20 will also be on display, in addition to the Chayeh Z22 ‘Saktoon’, and CARACAL’s 2011 and EF pistols in a range of configurations.