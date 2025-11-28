Over 30 locations host worker celebrations for 54th Eid Al Etihad holiday

DUBAI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM)-- Celebratory activities dedicated to workers are taking place in more than 30 locations across the UAE during the 54th Eid Al Etihad holiday, held under the slogan ‘Our Workers' Happiness in Our Union's Celebration’.

The celebrations are organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior; Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security; General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai Police, and Sharjah Police; municipalities across the UAE; AD Ports Group; and the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai.

Partners also include the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority; General Command of Dubai Civil Defence; Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai; Events Security Committee; Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority; National Ambulance; Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ); Beit Al Khair Society; Sharjah Charity International; Al Ihsan Charity Association; and Dar Al Ber Society.

A number of companies are joining the effort with celebratory activities organised at their own labour accommodations. These include Sobha Group, Binghatti Group, Wade Adams Contracting, Al Sahel Contracting Company, Arabian Construction Company, Al Mehwar Engineering Consultancy, Innovo Build, Al Basti & Muktha, Dulsco, and Proscape.

Mohsin Ali Al Nassi, MoHRE’s Assistant Under-Secretary for Inspection and Compliance, said, “These celebratory activities form part of a sustained approach that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation implements in collaboration with its partners, in a bid to bring joy to workers through innovative initiatives that enhance their social inclusion by engaging them in various national occasions and holidays.

"These efforts are rooted in our recognition that workers are among the pillars of sustainable development in our country and an essential component of the UAE labour market.”

For her part, Dalal Alshehhi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, explained that the Ministry uses every opportunity and special occasion to renew its engagement with workers, reinforce the concepts of cooperation and partnership, and enhance workers’ wellbeing and quality of life. MoHRE remains committed to organising social and humanitarian initiatives, she affirmed, noting that this dedication reflects the pioneering humanitarian and social approach that the UAE adopts in the labour market.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation invited private-sector companies and labour accommodations wishing to have their workers participate in the celebrations to visit https://nationalday2025.ensure.ae and select the appropriate activities based on geographic location, with the aim of coordinating participation.

The celebratory activities include competitions, sports and recreational programmes, and distribution of commemorative gifts to participating workers, among other events.

The activities are sponsored by 10 major companies as part of their social responsibility and commitment to supporting labour market initiatives. DAMAC and Aldar Properties are supporting the programme as Diamond Sponsors, followed by the Insurance Pool and Sobha Realty with Platinum Sponsorships.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), Electronic Document Centre (EDC), National Marine Dredging Company, and Al Ansari Exchange are joining as Gold Sponsors, with AW Rostamani Group supporting the activities as a Silver Sponsor.