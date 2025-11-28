Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 aims to attract 4 million people annually to its major sporting events

DUBAI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, launched by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, aims to develop the sports sector and enhance its competitiveness and global appeal. It also aims to increase the number of major sporting events hosted by Dubai annually by 250 in the coming period.

The plan aims to attract more than 4 million people annually to its major sporting events at Dubai’s existing sports facilities and stadiums that have been built to the highest standards. It also seeks to increase the number of sports facilities and centres, further solidifying Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for sports and athletes.

Sporting events are one of the plan’s four pillars, alongside clubs, talent and community development. The Dubai Sports Council will work to implement the objectives of these pillars, contributing to Dubai’s ranking among the top-10 sports cities worldwide.

The brand-new plan was announced last week along with the introduction of Dubai’s new sports identity, with a logo reflecting the emirate’s ambition and dedication to hancing quality of life.

The Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, under its event’s pillar will focus on increasing the number of top-tier sporting events and enhancing their economic and tourism impact on Dubai. It further aims to raise the growth rate of the sports economy by 80 per cent, bringing its contribution to Dubai’s GDP to more than AED 18.3 billion by 2033.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Sports Council will develop and implement 19 key programmes and 75 different initiatives that will contribute to achieving our ambitious goals for Dubai’s sports sector in the coming phase.”

He added: “Sporting events occupy a prominent place in our action plan, and the next phase will witness more globally impactful sporting events in major popular sports, attracting the participation of the world’s best stars, players and strongest teams and national squads across various sporting disciplines. Foremost among these is the World Sports Summit next month (December), which will be the largest global gathering of sports stars, experts and decision-makers, aiming to shape the future of sports from Dubai, the city of the future.”

The plan will also focus on elevating the level of championships that have achieved success and established Dubai as a leading global city in terms of the quality and diversity of its events. These include the Professional Football League (PFL), the Dubai Marathon, the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup, and other such events in golf, equestrian sports, cricket, tennis, basketball and rugby.

The Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 has identified several aspects that will support and increase international sporting events, including upgrading and developing sports infrastructure and improving accessibility, leveraging data, technology, and media, launching global tourism promotion campaigns in partnership with Dubai Tourism.

The ultimate aim is to boost sports tourism and enhance Dubai’s brand presence on the international stage as a leading sporting destination, opening up opportunities for sports investment and facilitating the establishment of innovative projects and partnerships.