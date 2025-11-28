Cyclone Ditwah kills 61 people in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sri Lank's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reported that 61 people have died and 25 remain missing as severe weather linked to Cyclone Ditwah continues to affect the country.

According to the DMC, the ongoing adverse conditions, which began on 16th November, have so far impacted 43,991 individuals from 12,313 families across the country.

Sri Lanka remains under severe weather conditions as heavy rainfall, rising floodwaters and continuous landslides disrupt daily life across multiple districts.

The persistent low-pressure system remains anchored over the island, pulling in moisture-heavy winds and generating repeated waves of intense rainfall. Soil across the highlands is fully saturated, making slopes unstable, while major reservoirs are nearing or exceeding capacity.