DIFC, Dubai Cares unveil ‘The Space in Between’ sculpture, celebrating collective impact on youth empowerment

DUBAI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- DIFC and Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), have unveiled The Space in Between, a powerful new sculpture that stands as a symbol of transformation, potential, and collective action.

Created by acclaimed UAE-based artists and architects Sawsan and Bahar Al Bahar, represented by Firetti Contemporary gallery in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, the artwork marks a significant milestone in DIFC’s Sculpting Futures initiative. Sculpting Futures was launched earlier in the year in partnership with Dubai Cares to support the UAE-based global philanthropic organization’s global efforts in empowering youth through skills development and preparing them for the future.

The sculpture was unveiled at DIFC’s annual Sculpture Park event, which reinforces DIFC’s role as a key arts and culture hub, enhances the city’s cultural landscape and positions Dubai as an “open-air art gallery”, as well as a global arts destination.

Crafted from concrete, resin, earth, steel, and other materials, The Space in Between weighs approximately 2,000 kg and is a site-specific installation. Carved from a solid block, the sculpture reveals a dynamic void, an artistic metaphor for the untapped creativity, curiosity, and capability within every young person. The intricate layers within the piece reflect the depth of talent and ambition that can be unlocked when youth are given access to the right tools, knowledge, and support.

The initiative also aims to empower young people to influence policy and lead community change, while building systems and partnerships that ensure long-term, sustainable opportunities for youth worldwide.

Alya AlZarouni, Chief Operating Officer, DIFC Authority, said, “This initiative reflects DIFC’s commitment to creating meaningful pathways for youth and driving sustainable change. We are proud to stand alongside Dubai Cares and our partners in the private sector to support a future where every young person has the opportunity to thrive.”

Commenting on the impact of the initiative, Amal Al Redha, Director of Partnerships at Dubai Cares, said, “This sculpture is a powerful representation of the journey young people take when given the chance to grow, learn, and lead. The funds raised through Sculpting Futures will directly support our mission to prepare youth for the future of work and ensure they are equipped with the skills needed to succeed. We are deeply grateful to DIFC and all contributing entities for their belief in our vision and for helping us build a more inclusive and opportunity-rich future for youth around the world.”

To date, Dubai Cares has invested over AED38.5 million (US$10.5 million) in youth empowerment programmes, driving impactful change across education, employment, and community leadership.