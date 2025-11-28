UAE President attends artificial intelligence session alongside ministers, officials

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended a session exploring the UAE’s strategic vision for building an integrated artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Discussions at the event reiterated a commitment to harnessing the power of AI for the benefit of individuals and communities, while strengthening the nation’s position as a leading global hub for the technology. The session also addressed the profound global transformations driven by AI and its far-reaching impact across all aspects of life.

Delivering the opening remarks, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, spoke about the UAE leadership’s vision for the future of artificial intelligence and innovation. He also presented real-life examples of how AI is influencing people’s daily lives and routines.

Also taking part in the session were Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Dr Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of TAMM at the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi; Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council; Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi, Managing Director and CEO of MGX; and Peng Xiao, CEO of G42, alongside a number of senior officials.

Speakers throughout the day underscored that artificial intelligence is a vital and transformative field that directly shapes all areas of life. They emphasised that the UAE has kept pace with the world’s rapid technological advances and is placing the wellbeing and progress of humanity at the core of its AI vision.

The session explored several topics, including the UAE’s AI strategy and its applications across key sectors such as healthcare, education, and the economy, as well as cybersecurity in the age of AI. It also focused on building AI networks, sharing knowledge, and driving investment in the sector to support global economic growth. Another topic of discussion was AI-driven government and service to the community, and how people can be empowered through education and future-focused skills.

Speakers highlighted the role of AI in enhancing the quality and efficiency of healthcare services, noting that AI has led to measurable improvements in diagnosis accuracy and treatment outcomes, significantly increasing patient survival rates.

The session also showcased the UAE’s proactive approach to adopting emerging technologies, including the launch of a national AI strategy centred on investing in talent, strengthening infrastructure, and enhancing global competitiveness. Key initiatives include the launch of the AI Readiness Index, which measures the preparedness of federal entities to lead in the AI era, and the Large Language Model Alignment Index, which assesses the cultural alignment of language models with Emirati values and the accuracy of their outputs. These and other initiatives place Emirati culture at the heart of the UAE’s AI outlook and future.

The session featured a live phone demonstration explaining how the TAMM app delivers integrated services from multiple government entities – including vehicle renewal, insurance, and online payments – in addition to enabling direct interaction with an AI tool to provide instant answers and real-time support.

Moreover, the session addressed the education system’s efforts to empower students to use AI responsibly and effectively. The discussion focused on how these technologies can be leveraged to improve learning outcomes and future opportunities while reinforcing national identity, fostering a sense of belonging, and deepening students’ understanding of Emirati culture.

The session, held at Qasr Al Bahr, was attended by H.H Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.