UAE expresses solidarity with Sri Lanka; conveys condolences over cyclone victims

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka over the victims of the cyclone that swept across the country, resulting in dozens of deaths, the displacement of thousands of people, and significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Sri Lanka over this tragedy.