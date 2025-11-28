Expo City Dubai to host all-women Firdaus Orchestra as part of 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations

DUBAI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the National Month campaign and in line with the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, the Firdaus Women’s Orchestra will take the stage on Tuesday, 2 December, at the House of Arts in Expo City Dubai. The event is organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with Expo City Dubai.

The orchestra, led by the acclaimed Lebanese maestro Harout Fazlian, will perform the song Zayed and Rashid, which features selected verses from “The People and the Leader”, a poem by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. The poem honours the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and their role in the foundation of the Union. The orchestra will also present pieces inspired by the musical heritage of the Emirates.

On this occasion, Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, which manages the National Month campaign, said that this musical work by national composer Mohammed Al Ahmad honours the founding fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, and their enduring legacy. The performance celebrates the UAE’s achievements, including Expo City, which showcases the nation’s vision and the ability of its people to turn ambition into inspiring reality.

She added that Brand Dubai takes pride in its fruitful collaboration with Expo City Dubai in marking such significant national occasions. The various events of the National Month, particularly the Zayed and Rashid campaign, are designed to strengthen the sense of belonging to the nation and express gratitude to the founding fathers, who laid the foundations of the Union and created the basis for its ongoing development and progress.

Amina Taher, a member of the Zayed and Rashid campaign organising committee, said that Brand Dubai’s collaboration with the Firdaus Orchestra and the choice of the House of Arts in Expo City Dubai for this creative musical performance reflect Dubai’s connection to authentic Emirati culture and the principles and values on which the UAE was founded. She added that Expo City Dubai stands as a prominent testament to the UAE’s and Dubai’s leading role in building bridges between nations for a better future for all, based on sustainability, understanding and cooperation.

Members of the Firdaus Orchestra, an all-women ensemble that captivated audiences during Expo 2020 Dubai, will come together for this nationally themed musical evening at the House of Arts. The House of Arts is a multidisciplinary cultural centre that aims to support the arts and enrich creative expression and storytelling, drawing inspiration from the heritage and cultural fabric of the UAE and the Gulf region.

Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director of Entertainment & Experiences at Expo City Dubai and House of Arts Curator, expressed her delight in collaborating with Brand Dubai to celebrate the occasion, highlighting its significance to the UAE community. She noted that the programme was designed to reflect the essence of the House of Arts as a platform nurturing Emirati creative expression across music, traditional performing arts, culinary heritage, and more. She added that the House of Arts represents the UAE’s journey of growth and progress, showcasing Emirati and Gulf artworks that together tell a collective story from the founding of the seven Emirates to the present day.

Last year, Brand Dubai launched the song ‘Zayed and Rashid’ as part of the first #ZayedAndRashid campaign, under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. The campaign honours the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, celebrating their contributions and the foundations they laid, which have guided the UAE’s journey to the highest levels of global competitiveness.