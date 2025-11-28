Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Albania Embassy’s National Day reception

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, this evening attended in Abu Dhabi the reception hosted by Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to the UAE, Ridi Kurtezi, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

The event was also attended by Omar Rashid Al Neyadi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a number of ministry officials, senior state officials, heads of accredited Arab and foreign diplomatic missions, business leaders and members of the Albanian community in the UAE.

In his address, the Ambassador praised the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the strong cooperation between the two countries.

He affirmed Albania’s keenness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields. He described UAE–Albania relations as robust, grounded in the mutual desire to continue expanding and developing cooperation in all development sectors.

The ambassador noted that the establishment of the UAE–Albania Joint Economic Committee reflects the depth of bilateral ties and the shared commitment to accelerating mutual economic growth.