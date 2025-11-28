UfM Foreign Ministers reaffirm commitment to strengthening Euro-Mediterranean partnership

BARCELONA, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Foreign ministers of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) have reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to strengthening the Euro-Mediterranean partnership and adopted a new strategic vision for the organisation during the 10th Regional Forum held today in Barcelona.

The meeting was chaired by Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, and Kaja Kallas, Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and hosted by José Manuel Albares, Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation.The forum was attended by foreign ministers and heads of delegations of member states, and representatives of relevant European and regional institutions.

In their discussions, the ministers stressed the importance of safeguarding the Mediterranean as a shared space of peace and prosperity, noting that multilateralism has become essential amid rising regional challenges. Member states adopted a new strategic vision built on three interlinked pillars: connecting people through education, youth mobility, equality and social inclusion; connecting countries through dialogue, climate resilience, water and energy security and crisis preparedness; and connecting economies through trade, digital cooperation, sustainable infrastructure and green investment.