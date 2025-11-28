Al Ain International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition celebrates heritage, sports, innovation

AL AIN, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The inaugural Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025 (AAIHEX) is underway at ADNEC Al Ain under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, attracting strong participation from national cultural and sporting institutions.

The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority is participating as the event’s heritage partner, offering a rich and immersive experience that highlights the depth of Emirati heritage through various exhibits. These include a traditional fashion corner, where visitors can try on traditional Emirati clothing and capture memorable photos, a virtual tour of the Al Dhafra Festival, and a platform showcasing the renowned Million’s Poet programme.

The Emirates Falconers Club is highlighting key initiatives including the Mohamed bin Zayed School of Falconry, the International Festival of Falconry, the Arabian Saluki Center and the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Falconry Library, offering live demonstrations, youth-focused programmes and Saluki showcases.

Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve is introducing visitors to traditional rabbit and houbara hunting, in line with Abu Dhabi’s conservation regulations, emphasising cultural preservation, environmental awareness and sustainable biodiversity.

The Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club is providing AI-powered chess training and matches, reflecting the UAE’s integration of mental sports and modern technology. Hisham Al Taher, Managing Director and CEO of the Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club, said: “We were eager to offer a unique experience that blends mental sports with modern technology. These robots provide a valuable addition to the exhibition, opening new horizons for chess enthusiasts and blending tradition with innovation.”

Together, these contributions position AAIHEX as a broad platform combining heritage, sport and innovation.