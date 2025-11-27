Mansour bin Zayed restructures Al Jazira Investment Company board

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and President of Al Jazira Sports and Cultural Club, has issued a decision restructuring the Board of Directors of Al Jazira Investment Company.

The new board will be chaired by Ghannam Butti Khalifa Al Mazrouei, with membership comprising Rashid Ali Al Ameri, Dhaen Mohamed Dhaen Al Hameli, Hamad Ali Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, and Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi.

The board’s term will extend for three years from the date of the resolution.