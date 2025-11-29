AI, talent development drive Microsoft’s expansion in UAE

ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Microsoft is expanding its presence in the UAE through strategic projects and investments aimed at strengthening the country’s position as a global hub for artificial intelligence and digital transformation, and supporting its shift toward a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

The expansion is part of a 2023–2029 investment plan worth US$15.2 billion, one of Microsoft’s largest in the region. The programme focuses on three critical factors – technology, talent, and trust, to accelarate digital innovation, enhance cloud infrastructure and equipe UAE nationals with advanced AI skills.

Amr Kamel, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said the company’s investments reflect a long-term commitment to supporting the nation’s digital transformation and AI ambitions. He said the plan includes US$1.5 billion invested in G42, more than US$10 billion to develop advanced cloud data centres, and over US$3 billion to strengthen local operations and build strategic partnerships.

Kamel told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that a key initiative under the plan is Microsoft’s collaboration with Khazna Data Centres, part of G42, to add 200 megawatts of new capacity by 2026. The move will expand sovereign Azure cloud services in the UAE and help government and private entities run digital operations with greater efficiency and security.

He said the investments will support national economic sectors by empowering innovators, backing startups and encouraging local industries to adopt next-generation technologies. Microsoft is also building an integrated digital ecosystem to improve productivity, business performance and sustainable growth.

Human-capital development is another priority, he noted. Through the “Microsoft Elevate UAE” initiative, the company aims to train more than 250,000 students and academics, along with 55,000 government employees, in future AI skills — part of a wider commitment to upskill one million people in the UAE by 2027.

Microsoft is further supporting AI research through its “Microsoft AI for Good Lab" in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Engineering Development Centre, which develops national talent and advances research on language models for underrepresented languages, strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional innovation centre.

Kamel said the next phase will include new data centres and expanded partnerships across government, education, energy and financial services to support national digital-transformation efforts and help build a competitive digital economy.