UAE & Uzbekistan launch Zero Bureaucracy Programme, Five Million Uzbek AI Prompt Engineers Initiative

TASHKENT, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, witnessed the launch of the “Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme” in Uzbekistan and the “Five Million Uzbek AI Prompt Engineers Initiative.”

The launch took place during the Uzbekistan Zero Bureaucracy Forum and the Uzbekistan Artificial Intelligence Forum, organised by the governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, as part of their strategic partnership for government modernisation.

The events saw wide participation from ministers and government officials from both friendly countries, during which the best practices and success stories in eliminating government bureaucracy were showcased, along with the adoption and development of artificial intelligence solutions and applications in government work.

The events included the launch of Uzbekistan’s Zero Bureaucracy Programme, inspired by the UAE’s successful model in enhancing government efficiency and improving customer satisfaction, within the ongoing strategic partnership between the UAE and Uzbekistan in government knowledge exchange, aimed at adopting global best practices in public administration.

The Uzbekistan Zero Bureaucracy Forum emphasised the importance of simplifying government procedures and reducing administrative routine, contributing to improved government service efficiency. It also highlighted the enhancement of innovation and agility within government institutions, positively impacting quality of life and driving economic and social development.

During the Uzbekistan Artificial Intelligence Forum, the “Five Million Uzbek AI Prompt Engineers” initiative was launched, alongside several joint sessions between Emirati and Uzbek officials discussing the importance of artificial intelligence in strengthening government readiness and building future government capabilities.

The initiative aims to foster innovation and economic growth by developing specialised AI skills, accelerating innovation, and supporting economic development through training five million people in AI prompt engineering skills within three years.

The forum also featured interactive discussion sessions on the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing learning, developing skills, and innovating personalised education solutions. Several AI-driven technological solutions in various vital sectors were also showcased.

It is worth noting that the governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan launched their strategic partnership in government modernisation in 2019, marking a starting point for cooperation across a wide range of vital sectors. In April 2021, the agreement was renewed for six years, contributing to the expansion of joint programs and the strengthening of knowledge exchange opportunities.

The cooperation for the 2023–2026 phase focuses on 14 new pillars, including industrial development, social development, digital transformation, health, artificial intelligence, statistics, commercial development, urban planning, leadership development, in addition to supporting Uzbekistan’s Vision 2040 by leveraging global best practices.