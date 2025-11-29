FNC, France's National Assembly discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), discussed — during a virtual meeting — with Bruno Fuchs, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of the French Republic, ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two sides.

During the meeting, both sides affirmed the strength of the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the French Republic, and the continuous growth it is witnessing across various sectors. They highlighted the importance of joint cooperation in supporting international efforts aimed at achieving global security and stability.

The meeting also discussed ways to develop parliamentary relations and coordinate positions in international parliamentary forums, emphasising the role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting national, regional, and international policies—particularly through participation in the meetings of parliamentary unions, institutions, and political and legal organisations.

The two sides also reviewed developments in the region and stressed the importance of political solutions that contribute to security, stability, and prosperity, in addition to the importance of cooperation in providing humanitarian aid and relief to affected peoples.