Abu Dhabi’s Healthy Living Strategy approves over 20 initiatives to strengthen community health, wellbeing

ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi’s Healthy Living Strategy has been announced to strengthen community health and wellbeing.

The strategy, developed under the guidance of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, consists of a unique cross-sectoral approach to support citizens and residents in the emirate to live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.

Placing prevention and wellbeing at the heart of society, Abu Dhabi’s Healthy Living Strategy seeks to address the challenge of non-communicable diseases, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. It represents a multi-year commitment to unite government, the private sector, communities, and individuals in building a healthier Abu Dhabi.

In the initial phase, the strategy will focus on three pillars: increasing physical activity, improving diet and nutrition, and strengthening awareness and knowledge, alongside other critical factors including sleep and mental wellbeing as key drivers of health. These priorities will be advanced through enhanced infrastructure, supportive policies and regulations, programmes, and prompts that make healthier choices easier in daily life.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Health begins long before we step into a doctor’s clinic, it is shaped by what we eat, how we move, and the environment we live in. Moving more and eating well must become priorities that define how we live, learn, and work. By harnessing cross-sector collaboration and intelligence-led insights, we can protect individuals, strengthen families, and build more resilient communities.”

At its core, Abu Dhabi’s Healthy Living Strategy is about driving behaviour change. While everyone has a role to play in taking responsibility for their health, the strategy is designed to make healthier living more accessible and sustainable, turning prevention into part of everyday life. Enabled by digital intelligence, the strategy also proactively identifies high-risk groups to drive targeted initiatives and policies to deliver impact where it is most needed.

Dr. Ahmed AlKhazraji, Executive Director of Healthy Living, implementing the strategy, said: “Our mission is clear: to make healthy living the easy choice for every citizen and resident in Abu Dhabi.

Health is not one-size-fits-all, which is why the strategy is grounded in behavioural science and designed to target areas of greatest need.

“Across the emirate, strong initiatives are already driving healthier lives. The strategy aims to bring these efforts together, accelerate their impact, and ensure our collective resources across the government and the private sector are focused on where they can make the biggest difference, from active infrastructure to nutritious food, and stronger health awareness.”

More than 20 initiatives have been approved under the new strategy to be implemented by a cross-section of government entities and the private sector over the coming year.