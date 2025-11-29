Abu Dhabi to host 1st Emirates Congress on AI & Visionary leadership in Transforming Healthcare next March

ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will host the 1st Emirates International Congress on Artificial Intelligence and Visionary leadership in Transforming Healthcare from 28th to 29th March 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Co-organised in partnership with NCL Academy and support of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi), Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Khalifa University, the congress brings together key stakeholders to critically examine how AI can be implemented effectively, and how leadership must evolve to embrace this transformation responsibly.

Thought leaders, innovators, healthcare leaders, international executives, medical practitioners, health informatics and AI experts, policymakers, academics, entrepreneurs and startups in the healthcare sector will share insights, exchange knowledge, and explore collaborative opportunities that will shape the future of health systems around the world.

Over the course of the two-day event, participants will explore how AI is revolutionising diagnostics, patient care, hospital operations, and healthcare delivery, while also emphasising the critical role of visionary leadership in navigating these rapid advancements. From real-world applications to ethical considerations, from workforce transformation to sustainable innovation, the diverse agenda reflects the complexity and urgency of today’s challenges—and the limitless potential of what stakeholders can achieve together.

This congress will set the stage to drive meaningful impact through the intelligent fusion of technology and leadership.