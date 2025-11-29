GCAA confirms Airbus A320 inspections underway for UAE national carriers

ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Following the Emergency Airworthiness Directive (EAD) issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regarding the worldwide Airbus A320 fleet, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirms that safety inspections and required maintenance on A320 aircraft operated by UAE national carriers are currently underway.

The GCAA is closely coordinating with EASA and all concerned operators to ensure full compliance

with airworthiness and safety requirements. These inspections aim to maintain the highest standards of operational safety and to ensure uninterrupted flight operations across the UAE.

All operators remain committed to applying any technical updates issued by manufacturers or relevant

authorities. The UAE’s regulatory oversight system continues to ensure the prompt and effective

implementation of all safety directives in line with international civil aviation standards.