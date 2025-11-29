UAQ Ruler pardons prisoners ahead of 54th Eid Al Etihad

UMM AL QAIWAIN,29th November, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners, who have demonstrated good conduct during their sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain, on the occasion of the 54rd Eid Al Etihad.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla said that the noble gesture aimed to give the pardoned an opportunity to reintegrate into society and bring joy to their families.