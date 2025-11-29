UAE BIOTECH showcases first cloned Arabian wolves at AAIHEX

AL AIN, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) --The UAE BIOTECH Research Center (UAE BIOTECH) revealed its success in cloning Arabian wolves, a species threatened with extinction, and showcasing them to the public for the first time during its participation in the inaugural Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025 (AAIHEX) in Al Ain.

Dr. Afra Al Dhaheri, a veterinarian at the UAE BIOTECH, confirmed in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that this participation aims to present the Centre’s latest pioneering achievements. She noted that two-month-old cloned Arabian wolves are being displayed as part of an ambitious project that began only about six months ago and has so far produced five wolves.

Al Dhaheri explained that the focus on cloning the Arabian wolf stems from the centre’s commitment to protecting wildlife and preserving endangered species, in addition to safeguarding rare camel breeds.

She said the UAE BIOTECH is also showcasing three successful experiments in cloning camels of the "hybrid" category intended for racing.

Al Dhaheri noted the center's previous success in cloning dogs and revealed ambitious future plans to clone other endangered animal species.