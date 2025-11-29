Zayed Charity Run Abu Dhabi draws over 10,000 participants in powerful display of kindness

ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the 24th edition of the Zayed Charity Run Abu Dhabi saw families, friends and runners of all abilities gather at Wahat Al Karama and ERTH Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning for one of the UAE’s most anticipated community sporting events.

More than 10,000 participants turned out for the event, ranging from young children taking part in their very first race to elite athletes and the children of the nation’s martyrs, whose presence serves as a tribute to the memory of their fathers who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

The participation of the Chinese and Brazilian delegations from previous editions of the Zayed Charity Run further added a global dimension to the event and its humanitarian message. United by a deep sense of pride and a shared noble purpose, families and friends came together to honor the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and to support pioneering medical research that is transforming patients’ lives at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC). The spirit of unity was beautifully reflected throughout the run.

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan signaled the start of the run, inaugurating an event rooted in the values of giving and humanity.

From the very start, energy filled the air. Cheers, live performances, drumming and a sea of bright event kits created a festive, emotional and unforgettable atmosphere. Parents held their children’s hands, friends arrived in coordinated team shirts, and individuals carried the names of loved ones in their hearts as they completed the 3km, 5km and 10km distances, every step taken for a good cause, every moment rooted in kindness, compassion and community spirit.

Along the route, participants were treated to some of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic sights including the majestic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the landmark grounds of Zayed Sports City and the serene expanse of Wahat Al Karama. These meaningful locations added depth and symbolism to the experience, reminding everyone of the values of unity, resilience and generosity that define the nation.

Since its first edition in 2001, the Zayed Charity Run has welcomed more than 613,401 participants globally, solidifying its place as one of the world’s most impactful and purpose-driven running movements.

Across the morning, the community village at ERTH Abu Dhabi was alive with celebration. Families enjoyed children’s entertainment, food kiosks, traditional performances, interactive games and photo opportunities that captured the joy of National Day weekend. Supporters lined the course waving UAE flags, offering encouragement and cheering loudly for every finisher, from first-timers conquering personal milestones to para-athletes showcasing strength and determination. The sense of togetherness was felt everywhere, turning the event into a powerful reminder of what the community can achieve when united for a meaningful cause.

A total prize pool of AED 1.5 million was awarded to top finishers across all categories. As the crowd gathered at the finish area, applause filled the air for the incredible individuals who delivered exceptional performances across all distances. From inspiring personal triumphs to elite athletic achievements, today’s top finishers were proudly recognized on the podium.

Speaking about the 2025 edition, Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said: “We are proud to witness another remarkable edition of the Zayed Charity Run bringing our community together in support of meaningful medical causes. The enthusiasm and generosity shown today reflect the enduring spirit of compassion that defines our nation. Every participant played a part in advancing innovative research at ADSCC and supporting the wellbeing of our society.”

“This year’s turnout demonstrates how deeply the values of giving and solidarity resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds. It is truly inspiring to see such commitment to a cause that strengthens the future of healthcare in the UAE. We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to this exceptional day.”

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, added: “Today’s participation demonstrates the power of sport in uniting our community and honouring the values of the late Sheikh Zayed. The Zayed Charity Run continues to embody the spirit of Abu Dhabi, active, inclusive, and committed to giving back. We congratulate all participants and look forward to many more inspiring editions.”

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme at ADSCC, said: “We are deeply grateful for the support shown through this year’s Zayed Charity Run. The proceeds will directly enhance our ability to advance stem-cell therapies, expand clinical research and improve patient outcomes across the UAE. Today’s event brings real hope to patients and their families, and we thank the community for standing with us.”

With Abu Dhabi’s edition concluded, the spirit of generosity now continues its journey to the next global stop: Cairo, on 26 December 2025. The energy, kindness and unity felt today will carry on as thousands more gather in Egypt to honour the legacy of Sheikh Zayed and support humanitarian causes close to the hearts of many.