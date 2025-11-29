Emirates Falcon Racing Cup set to commence next Thursday in Kuwait

DUBAI, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and President of the UAE Falcons Federation, the first edition of the Emirates Falcon Racing Cup will kick off next Thursday in Kuwait. The tournament will be held from 4 to 7 December.

The Emirates Falcon Racing Cup is being organised as part of the UAE Falcons Federation’s strategic plan, which, as a founding member of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, aims to develop competitions and expand the sport’s global reach, reinforcing its evolution from a traditional heritage activity into a formal and sustainable international sport.

Under the direct supervision of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, Vice President of the UAE Falcons Federation, and Chairman of the Emirates Falcon Racing Cup, the federation has completed all stages of technical and logistical preparations. This includes publishing the championship regulations across all platforms, launching the digital application for participant registration and data management, and finalising the programme for the opening ceremony and accompanying events.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan emphasised that the Emirates Falcon Racing Cup opens new horizons for the continued growth and sustainability of falconry, supported by the strong interest and guidance of the UAE’s leadership. He noted that the aim is to develop the sport into a global model of excellence in organisation, supervision and event management, reflecting the UAE’s long-standing heritage and deep national identity rooted in this ancient tradition.

He praised the outstanding efforts made by Kuwait since the announcement of the event’s details. He said: “The dedicated work of the teams and committees in Kuwait gives us full confidence that we are preparing for an exceptional edition of the championship, one that will bring together the country’s leading falconers in a world-class competitive environment.

This strong start will ensure a successful first edition and set a global benchmark of excellence, paving the way for the championship to be hosted annually across member countries of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing.”

Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary-General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, Secretary-General of the UAE Falcons Federation, and Head of the Supreme Committee of the Emirates Falcon Racing Cup, noted that the championship represents a major leap forward, transforming falconry from a Gulf heritage sport into a globally recognised sporting discipline.

This step mirrors the increasing international interest in sport and highlights the UAE’s leading role across all sectors, contributing to shaping its future. He confirmed that the coming years will see the expansion of the championship into additional member countries, along with the development of training programmes and scientific partnerships to preserve falcon species and enhance care practices.

The Emirates Falcon Racing Cup includes seven races for the Farkh category, consisting of four main rounds, in addition to a Hur round and a Shaheen round for farm-bred, as well as the final ‘Cup Race’, which brings together the top five falcons from each of the main rounds. Categories include Pure Jeer, Jeer–Shaheen, Qarmousha, and Jeer–Taba’. The total prize fund for the event is AED500,000, awarded to the winners.

The championship also allows falconers of the host nation to compete, helping highlight their role and giving them an opportunity to participate in a world-class sporting atmosphere.

The championship aims to establish an international event that rotates among member countries of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, based on criteria set by the Federation. It is designed for falconers of the host nation while showcasing the UAE’s role in promoting and advancing falcon racing worldwide.