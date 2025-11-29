Major General Al Raisi awarded INTERPOL Medal of Highest Order in recognition of outstanding global security leadership

MARRAKESH, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) – Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, who concluded his mandate yesterday as President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), has been awarded the prestigious INTERPOL Medal of the Highest Order. The honour was presented by the organisation in recognition of Dr. Al Raisi’s exceptional contributions to global security and his unwavering commitment to advancing international police cooperation.

The INTERPOL Medal of the Highest Order is awarded to senior officials, including heads of state and prime ministers, who have shown exceptional leadership and commitment to advancing international law enforcement cooperation. Dr. Al Raisi’s receipt of this distinguished award marks a significant moment in INTERPOL’s history, reflecting the organisation’s appreciation for his efforts in promoting unity and effectiveness among its 196 member countries.

During his presidency, Dr. Al Raisi advanced INTERPOL’s digital transformation by upgrading technical infrastructure, integrating AI, and enhancing information exchange. He modernised governance processes and expanded global training, strengthening cooperation and officer readiness across 196 member countries.

Dr. Al Raisi also championed diversity, gender equality, and broader representation, fostering a more inclusive organization. His leadership laid the groundwork for ongoing innovation, effective governance, and strong international partnerships in support of INTERPOL’s future strategy.

In his remarks, Dr. Al Raisi thanked INTERPOL for the honour, noting that the Medal of the Highest Order reflects both his personal dedication and the shared accomplishments of the organisation and its members in advancing global security. He reiterated his commitment to continued cooperation in international law enforcement.

His latest honour further underscores the UAE’s leadership in international security and its active role in global forums. The UAE’s effective use of soft power has strengthened its position, enabling it to secure the presidency and membership of prominent international and regional organisations.