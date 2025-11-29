UAE delegation visits China to enhance cooperation in education, AI

ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Education, Human Development and Community Council, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and the Ministry of Education, paid an official visit to the People’s Republic of China. The delegation was led by Hajar Ahmed Al Thehli as Secretary General of the Council.

Coordinated with the UAE Embassy in Beijing and the UAE Consulate in Shanghai, the visit comes as an extension of the growing relations between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China, which continue to expand in the fields of education, technology, economy, energy, investment, culture, and scientific research—reflecting the depth of the partnership between the two countries.

The visit included a series of official and field meetings with Chinese government, academic, and research institutions, aimed at strengthening cooperation in developing educational systems, exchanging expertise, benefiting from international experiences in building future skills, and exploring shared opportunities that can be further developed in the coming phase.

During the visit, the delegation met with officials from the Chinese Ministry of Education, the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission, and several institutions concerned with family affairs, women’s empowerment, and the care of people of determination.

Discussions covered national policies on education quality, community development, child protection, and family support programmes, in addition to exploring mechanisms of cooperation across shared areas of interest.

The delegation also reviewed advanced educational models through visits to leading universities and schools, including Peking University, Tsinghua University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and East China Normal University, as well as Shanghai Experimental School, Beijing 101 School, and Fangzhuang Model Kindergarten.

These visits provided a broad opportunity to understand innovative teaching methods, gifted-student programmes, integrated curriculum models, assessment approaches, and teacher preparation and development programmes.

Artificial intelligence in education was a major focus of the visit, as the delegation learned about the latest applications used in adaptive learning, educational data analytics, smart assessment, and algorithm-based models that support the educational process and improve learning outcomes.

The delegation also explored opportunities for cooperation in developing smart educational tools and AI research that would benefit the education systems of both the UAE and China, as well as enhancing the capabilities of schools, teachers, and universities in advanced educational technology fields.

The visit included a meeting with Emirati students studying at Chinese universities, during which Hajar Al Thehli listened to their academic experiences and future aspirations. She affirmed the UAE’s support for its scholarship students and its encouragement for them to acquire global knowledge and skills.

She emphasised that the visit opened new horizons for UAE–China cooperation in education, scientific research, and innovation, and that the models and experiences reviewed during the visit will support the UAE’s efforts to develop an advanced education system built on innovation, teacher empowerment, strengthened scientific research, and the activation of modern technologies in the learning process.

At the conclusion of the visit, the UAE delegation extended invitations to several Chinese educational and research institutions to visit the UAE in the near future, with the aim of following up on cooperation pathways and developing joint programmes in education, artificial intelligence, teacher training, curriculum development, scientific research, and academic exchange, in addition to enhancing cooperation in family affairs, community development, and women's empowerment.