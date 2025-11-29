Emirates International Endurance Village hosts Union Day Cup tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba will open its new racing season by hosting the Union Day Cup on Sunday, 30th November 2025.

The CEN 120 km race is being organised by the Emirates International Endurance Village in coordination with UAE Equestrian and Racing federation (UAEERF).

The race features top male and female riders from various stables and equestrian clubs across the country. It is considered one of the most prominent events of the season and attracts significant attention from stables, owners, trainers, and riders.