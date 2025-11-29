Arab Parliament calls on international community to shoulder its legal, humanitarian responsibilities towards Palestinian people

CAIRO, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament reiterated its call on the international community to shoulder its legal and humanitarian responsibilities, ensure an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, secure the unrestricted flow of aid, and provide international protection for the Palestinian people in all occupied territories.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament urged the United Nations and relevant international bodies to take concrete steps to hold Israel accountable for its ongoing crimes and to support efforts aimed at establishing an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In a statement issued today marking the 48th International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Al-Yammahi said this observance comes amid extremely dangerous humanitarian and political circumstances due to Israel’s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip, the escalation of attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and the siege, displacement, killing, and systematic violations inflicted on the Palestinian people—acts that amount to war crimes and genocide.

He stressed that Israel continues its grave violations of the Sharm El Sheikh Agreement through ongoing military operations, preventing the entry of humanitarian aid, intensifying settlement activities, and allowing settler militias to attack Palestinian civilians, in blatant defiance of international agreements and UN resolutions.

He emphasised that the Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is not merely a symbolic occasion but a reaffirmation of an unwavering Arab and international commitment to stand with the Palestinian cause, strengthen parliamentary and diplomatic efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, and support their just cause until they obtain all their legitimate rights.