Hazza bin Zayed attends group wedding reception for 181 grooms in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended an annual group wedding reception to celebrate the marriages of 181 grooms from Al Ain Region at Al Jahili Fort.

Also in attendance during the group wedding were H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, along with several sheikhs, senior officials, relatives of the grooms and well-wishers.

The event, organised by Majalis Abu Dhabi at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, in coordination with the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Ain Region and the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi’s Medeem initiative, featured a programme of performances, including traditional Emirati shows, folk art, poetry recitals and an aerial show.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and prosperous married life, nurturing strong and compassionate families that contribute to a sustainable, stable and cohesive society.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza expressed profound gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his generous patronage of this social initiative, praising the UAE President's unwavering commitment to supporting Emirati youth and empowering them to establish stable families that serve as a solid foundation for the nation’s continued progress and prosperity. H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that such support reflects a deep sense of pride in the country’s achievements and reinforces the values of compassion and cohesion that underpin UAE society.

The group wedding comes as part of the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations and supports the objectives of the Year of the Family in 2026, which celebrates the central role of the Emirati family and its enduring values in shaping a strong and resilient society.

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, expressed his deepest appreciation to the UAE leadership for its continuous support for youth, enabling them to establish stable families and alleviating the financial burdens associated with marriage. He affirmed that strong families remain the cornerstone of the UAE’s progress and societal wellbeing, forming the basis of a cohesive community capable of contributing to national development and confidently advancing towards a brighter future.

He added that the Medeem initiative and the Emirati Family Growth Programme (Numou) have played a key role in supporting the formation and stability of families in line with Emirati values, contributing to this vision of a productive and prepared society underpinned by social solidarity and noble principles.

The newlyweds and their families expressed their profound gratitude to the UAE President, for his generous patronage of the event, and to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for honouring the celebration with his presence. They noted that the presence of the UAE’s leaders at such occasions reflects the strength of the bonds between the leadership and the people.

They also expressed appreciation for the leadership’s continued support in helping young Emiratis establish new families that contribute to a strong and cohesive society rooted in the UAE’s authentic values.