UAE President on Commemoration Day: Nation’s heroes leave legacy of honour that will live forever

ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said that 30 November is a cherished national occasion on which the nation honours the memory of its courageous heroes who gave their lives for the UAE, exemplifying the highest ideals of sacrifice in defence of their country and its values. He said their legacy lives on as a source of pride and honour for their families and for the nation.

In his statement marking Commemoration Day, observed annually on 30 November, His Highness affirmed that answering the call of duty in all fields of national service is a sacred responsibility. He added that the most meaningful tribute to the nation’s heroes is to remain united in pursuit of the UAE’s progress, strength, and global leadership, both now and for generations to come.

Below is the full text of His Highness the President’s statement:

“30 November is a proud national occasion on which we honour the memory of our brave heroes who gave their lives for the UAE, embodying the truest spirit of sacrifice in defence of our homeland and the noble values and principles it represents. They leave behind a legacy of honour that will forever live in the hearts of their families and their country.

On this day, we remember with pride and gratitude a distinguished group of our nation’s children, whose names and heroic deeds are etched in the brightest chapters of our history. They remain enduring role models of loyalty and selflessness. Their sacrifices continue to inspire future generations to strive harder, work with purpose, and contribute to raising the UAE’s flag across all fields of achievement.

Commemoration Day is a solemn reminder that our beloved nation is worthy of boundless dedication. Responding to its call in all areas of national service is not just a duty, it is an honour. The greatest tribute we can offer our fallen heroes is to make the UAE’s advancement, unity, and pride our shared vision and guiding light.

Today, we also salute the heroes’ families, who have set powerful examples of strength, sacrifice, and patriotism. They have raised generations rooted in love for their country and a willingness to defend it with courage and conviction. We remain committed to honouring and supporting them, now and always.

May God have mercy on our heroes and grant them the highest place in paradise. May He bless their families, and may the UAE continue to stand as a symbol of strength, pride, and dignity.”