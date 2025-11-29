RAK Ruler: ‘Martyrs’ sacrifices will remain immortal in UAE’s memory’

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has said that the Commemoration Day is a cherished national occasion that embodies the highest meanings of loyalty and dignity.

In his statement marking Commemoration Day, observed annually on 30 November, H.H. Sheikh Saud said that the UAE's martyrs have written, with their blessed blood, eternal pages in the record of national glory.

Below is the full text of H.H. Sheikh Saud’s statement:

"Today, we celebrate Commemoration Day, a cherished national occasion that embodies the highest meanings of loyalty and dignity. It is a day on which our nation — its leadership and people — expresses pride in its heroic sons who sacrificed their pure souls in defense of the homeland, its stature, and the dignity of humanity, as well as the principles of justice and righteousness upon which the UAE was founded.

Our noble martyrs have written, with their blessed blood, eternal pages in the record of national glory. Their sacrifices will forever serve as guiding lights for future generations, instilling in them the values of loyalty, belonging, and devotion to the homeland, and reinforcing the belief that the UAE’s greatness is a trust preserved through hard work, sincerity, and dedication.

Since the establishment of the Union in 1971, the United Arab Emirates has been —and will continue to be — a model nation in championing justice and aiding those in need. It has never hesitated to fulfill its humanitarian duty, always at the forefront of countries advocating for peace and striving to strengthen global security and stability, driven by the belief that human solidarity is at the core of the mission carried by the Founding Fathers.

Our martyrs are symbols of pride and honour, and their sacrifices will forever remain in the UAE’s memory. They answered the call with true faith and stood united on the fields of duty and valour. They earned their place in the nation’s eternal record, and their stories will remain shining examples of courage, sacrifice, and generosity—an enduring source of inspiration for generations in the love and defense of the homeland.

On this day, we proudly honour the families of our martyrs, who have demonstrated remarkable patience, strength, and pride in the noble sacrifices of their sons. Through their heroism and steadfastness, they have embodied the highest meanings of faith and loyalty, proving to the world the strength of this beloved nation and the unity of its people.

Commemoration Day is a renewed moment of loyalty and remembrance—an opportunity to express our deep sense of belonging, our sincere loyalty to the nation, and our gratitude to all who gave their lives so that the UAE’s flag may remain flying high in the sky of glory. It is a day on which we recall the values upon which our nation was built and reflect on the journey of a country that chose to be a beacon of peace, a messenger of humanity, and a promise of progress, generosity, and nation-building."