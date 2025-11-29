UAE condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory

ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the dangerous Israeli escalation in Syrian territory and the attacks targeting villages in Rif Dimashq Governorate, reaffirming its categorical rejection of any infringement on Syria’s sovereignty and threats to its security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on the international community to take immediate action to halt the repeated attacks on Syrian territory and to prevent any escalation that could heighten regional tensions and threaten regional and international peace and security.