Sacrifices of our fallen heroes continue to inspire people of UAE, advancing nation’s progress: Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has affirmed Commemoration Day as a national occasion of profound significance, one in which the people of the UAE honour those who gave their lives in defence of the nation and its enduring values.

His Highness said on this occasion, "The heroism of the UAE’s fallen heroes is an eternal source of inspiration for future generations. Their courage, devotion and profound sense of national duty embody the true character of the Emirati people – steadfast, sincere and always ready to serve their country and uphold its flag."

His Highness added that the people of the UAE will continue advancing the nation’s progress, guided by the values of loyalty and belonging instilled by the martyrs’ noble sacrifices – values that, in turn, reinforce the country’s journey of development and reflect the UAE’s enduring spirit of unity and solidarity.

His Highness concluded by praying that Almighty God bestow His mercy and grace upon the UAE’s martyrs and grant them a noble place in Paradise, and that He protect the UAE, its leadership and people, and bless the nation with continued security, stability and prosperity.