MoFA marks Commemoration Day in honor of UAE’s fallen heroes

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) observed Commemoration Day, marked annually on 30th November, with a solemn ceremony honoring the UAE’s fallen heroes. The commemoration began with lowering the UAE flag at 11:30 am, followed by a minute of silent prayer in tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives in service of the nation, safeguarding its progress, achievements, and enduring prosperity.

After a moment of silent prayer, Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, raised the UAE flag at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by the national anthem.

The ceremony was attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Sultan Mohammed Saeed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for Development and International Organizations Affairs; Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister for Medical and Life Sciences Affairs; Abdulla Ahmed Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability Affairs; Salem Saeed Al Jabri, Assistant Minister for Military and Security Affairs; and Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Alblooki, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services, along with senior MoFA officials.

In his remarks during the ceremony, Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri affirmed that the sacrifices of the UAE’s brave martyrs will remain eternally enshrined in the hearts of all who call the UAE home. He emphasised that their legacy inspires a steadfast national commitment to continue advancing the UAE’s journey of development, progress, and prosperity, ensuring that the nation’s flag remains raised high across all arenas as a symbol of strength, dignity, and peace.