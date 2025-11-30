Fatima bint Mubarak expresses gratitude to mothers of martyrs

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, conveyed a message of appreciation to the mothers of the UAE’s martyrs on the occasion of Commemoration Day, observed annually on 30th November.

In her message, H.H. Sheikha Fatima said that the mother of a martyr has offered the nation a hero whose name endures in the records of glory. She affirmed that his sacrifice, together with hers, is a source of national pride, and that her patience serves as a beacon instilling loyalty and belonging in future generations.

Sheikha Fatima affirmed that the UAE will continue to honour the martyrs and their families in appreciation of their sacrifices and their role in safeguarding and advancing the nation.