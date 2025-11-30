Commemoration Day reflects sacrifices of UAE heroes for nation’s glory, progress: Hazza bin Zayed

AL AIN, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, affirmed that Commemoration Day is a timeless national occasion that embodies the highest meanings of sacrifice, devotion and generosity.

In a statement marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Hazza stated that Commemoration Day recognises the sacrifices of the UAE’s heroes who served the nation’s progress, glory and prosperity. He noted that it stands as a testament to the loyalty and courage of the UAE’s devoted sons who defended the homeland with unwavering dedication.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed affirmed that as the UAE marks this significant national occasion, its people renew their allegiance to the homeland and their loyalty to its wise leadership, raising the nation’s flag in all fields. He stressed that the martyrs’ sacrifices will guide future generations and remain a lasting national commitment.