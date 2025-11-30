UAE leaders congratulate President of Barbados on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Sandra Mason of Barbados on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Mason and to Prime Minister Mia Mottley on the occasion.