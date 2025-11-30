National Media Office marks Commemoration Day

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Media Office today marked Commemoration Day, observed annualy on 30th November in honour of the UAE’s fallen heroes, during a ceremony held at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony began with lowering the UAE flag and observing a minute of silence and prayer for the souls of the martyrs. The flag was then raised on the office’s mast, accompanied by the UAE national anthem.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, expressed his highest appreciation to the UAE leadership for its continuous efforts and initiatives to support the families of the martyrs and ensure they enjoy a dignified life, in recognition of the sacrifices made by the nation’s heroes.

He affirmed that Commemoration Day is a national occasion that strengthens loyalty to the leadership and reinforces the values of belonging to the homeland, pride in its protection and safeguarding its sovereignty, and the spirit of giving and sacrifice it inspires.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the UAE martyrs His mercy, renewed his pledge of loyalty to the leadership and asked Allah Almighty to preserve the UAE and grant it continued security, prosperity and progress.

The ceremony at the National Media Office was attended by a number of its employees.