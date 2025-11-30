Air Arabia starts daily flights between Sharjah, Krabi

SHARJAH, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Air Arabia has inaugurated its daily nonstop service between Sharjah and Krabi, providing a direct connection between the UAE and the coastal Thai city.

The inaugural flight departed from Sharjah International Airport on 28th November 2025, and guests onboard were welcomed upon arrival by Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and Minister of Transport, along with senior officials from Air Arabia and Krabi Airport.

Commenting on the launch, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “Operating our first flight to Krabi marks another milestone in expanding our network in Southeast Asia. This new daily service offers our customers greater convenience and strengthens the growing travel and trade links between the UAE and Thailand. With Krabi now joining Bangkok and Phuket on our network from Sharjah, customers can enjoy even more convenient travel options to the country’s most popular destinations.”