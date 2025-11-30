UAQ Ruler: UAE martyrs’ sacrifices will remain eternal

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, affirmed that Commemoration Day is a national occasion in which the UAE’s leadership, government and people express the highest meanings of pride in the sacrifices of the nation’s fallen heroes, who gave their pure lives to safeguard the country’s security, achievements and sovereignty.

In a statement marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla said the sacrifices of the UAE’s brave martyrs will remain immortal in the nation’s memory, noting that observing Commemoration Day is a message of gratitude and appreciation to the nation’s martyrs who gave everything to defend the homeland and uphold security and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla added that as the nation remembers the heroism of its martyrs and prays for their souls and stands in gratitude to the officers and soldiers of the UAE Armed Forces, the symbol of courage, honour and dignity, who remain steadfast across all fields of duty, defending the nation, protecting its resources and maintaining its security and stability, while writing new chapters of pride for the UAE every day as it continues its blessed journey towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla paid tribute to the mothers and families of the martyrs, who embodied the highest expressions of pride in the noble sacrifices their sons made for their country.